Florida couple remains quarantined on cruise ship while Japan evacuates high-risk passengers

Florida couple remains quarantined on cruise ship while Japan evacuates high-risk passengers

Florida couple remains quarantined on cruise ship while Japan evacuates high-risk passengers

As we track the growing number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and around the world, we have an update on a Crystal River couple under quarantine on a cruise ship near Japan.
