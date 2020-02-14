Free weddings at courthouse

Global  

This is the first year the court will be doing this and hopes to continue it in the future.
On daybreak love is in the air this valentines day!

And for some, it's in the olmsted county court house.

Kimt news three's madelyne watkins joins us to explain how some couples are spending the holiday.

Madelyne./// valentine's day is a day filled with love and happiness.

And olmsted county judges are making sure that comes true for some local couples.

Here's a look at what a traditional wedding looks like.

But 21 couples will be hearing wedding bells today at the court house... for free!

This is the first year that olmsted county judges will be performing ceremonies for free on valentines day.

Families are invited to attend á but if a couple needs witnesses, court house staff is happily volunteering to be witnesses.

Court administrator, ann basta, says everyone is excited to share these happy moments "it's really just to be able to enjoy that moment with them is the best part of it.

Where you get to see somebody start out in that new commitment and how excited they are.

Everybodys wedding is always a little different á some people like the big weddings, some people really like the small court house idea.

To be able to do this in an event where all of them get to celebrate it together and enjoy it is just gonna be such a pleasure."

Basta says couples filled up all their spots right away, so unfortunately no new couples can come down to get married.

But she's hoping they turn this into thank you madelyne.

The ceremonies start today at noon.




