Charles 'Chuckie' O'Brien, self-proclaimed foster son of Jimmy Hoffa, dies at 86 57 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:38s - Published Charles 'Chuckie' O'Brien, self-proclaimed foster son of Jimmy Hoffa, dies at 86 The closest aide of Jimmy Hoffa has died. According to a post on Lawfareblog.com, Charles O'Brien, better known as Chuckie O'Brien who referred to himself as Jimmy Hoffa's foster son, passed away from an apparent heart attack in Boca Raton, Florida on Thursday. 0

