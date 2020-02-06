Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Last Minute #ShopLocal Gift Ideas

Last Minute #ShopLocal Gift Ideas

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
Last Minute #ShopLocal Gift Ideas

Last Minute #ShopLocal Gift Ideas

Me too...but don't worry, we're going to keep you out of the dog-house with some last minute shop local gift ideas for every lover, and every budget.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Last Minute #ShopLocal Gift Ideas

Huber 44news.

Today is valentine's day!

Did it sneak up on you?

Me too...but don't worry, we're going to keep you out of the do?

House with some last minute shop local gift ideas for every lover, and every budget.

Gretchin: looking for a special something for that music lover in your life?

Moore music is your saving grace for last minute #shoplocal valentine's gifts.

From sticks, picks and strings to custom made guitars there's something for every lover's budget.

Check out this fender american stratocaster at under $1500!

And they offer 15% off sticks, heads and strings every day.

Love is in the air on main street, and several shops can prevent you from making an epic valentine's day fail!

Searching for something on the sophisticated side?

Find it at posh on main.

Sweet smelling stuff is always a hit, and you can never go wrong with jewelry that meaning.

If you've never been inside?

You might make the same mistake that i did, and think that you can't afford anything in this trendy, o?point place... go.

Inside.

I told you guys that crushed velvet is in this season and this jumper hits all the right points!

So, of course i thought i couldn't afford it, but i totally want it... i was wrong again!

Looked at the price tag, less than $40, and everything on this wall is 50% off.

See how beautiful this is?

I would love to get this!

Once again, don't assume...just $20.

Find a little bit of anything and everything at outside the gift box.

This is where you shop when you have no idea what you're looking for.

I recommend just wandering...ta ke it all in.

Find things like locally made earrings?

With a double meaning on valentine's day?

And when was the last time you saw a legit ladies' hankie?

And if your lover loves evansville?

These glasses come in all shapes, and every time they sip, they'll think of you.

Or buy your valentine some time in escape evansville's rage room!

Okay, you can rage out together, but the best part of this was watching kevin do it, behind the scenes on all these monitors and giggling while he was doing it!

It was the funniest thing.

Shop local, and stay out of the do?

House, this valentine's day.

Good luck finding that special gift!

Remember that it's the amount of thought you put into the present, not how much money...and shopping local proves that you care about where you and your lover party,



Recent related news from verified sources

ET Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas: Lowest Price On Bose QC 35 II, $200 Off MacBook Air, Sling TV For Just $5

ET Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas: Lowest Price On Bose QC 35 II, $200 Off MacBook Air, Sling TV For Just $5Valentine's Day is almost here, but thanks to Amazon's fast shipping service its not too late to...
ExtremeTech - Published

Ferns N Petals launches fast & hassle-free 1-hour gift delivery service in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - February 6, 2020 - Ferns N Petals is a famous online gift website...
Media OutReach - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jessebrownsCLT

Jesse Brown's Outdoors Happy Valentine's Day! Stop by to pick out that last minute gift .. .. .. .. #charlotte #JesseBrownsclt… https://t.co/0MbVSsRqqU 6 minutes ago

ImeldaonRoncey

Imelda Need a last minute Love Day prezzie that won't disappoint? We have gift certificates! Let's face it, she really wan… https://t.co/hZPqFQuBmJ 9 minutes ago

gretchinirons

Gretchin Last Minute #ShopLocal Gift Ideas https://t.co/DRQxbGieGG 30 minutes ago

ShopLocalli

ShopLocalli Did you wait until the last minute to shop for your Valentine? We've got your back. Find the perfect gift, sold r… https://t.co/p569PgwhVs 53 minutes ago

indiegrndscafe

Independent Grounds Cafe Come share your Valentine’s Day with us! Need a last minute gift? We’ve got gift cards! Want to bring your Valentin… https://t.co/MsgityGS6t 1 hour ago

rumccoffeehouse

independentgrounds Come share your Valentine’s Day with us! Need a last minute gift? We’ve got gift cards! Want to bring your Valentin… https://t.co/flYYFBYyJP 1 hour ago

generations458

Generations Gifts Are you panicking, trying to find that last minute Valentines Day gift, that doesn't look last minute? We can help!… https://t.co/j9NYkp7HIV 1 hour ago

downtownoville

DowntownOrangeville Looking for a last minute gift idea? Treat your loved one to a night out in #DowntownOrangeville or a special gift,… https://t.co/W3mFAIsLLa 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Last Minute Valentine’s Day Event Ideas [Video]Last Minute Valentine’s Day Event Ideas

Here are some of the fun ways to have an adventure...and a good time...with your Valentine.

Credit: WEVVPublished

Salma's [Video]Salma's

Last minute Valentine shopping ideas from Salma's Jewelry. They now have affordable diamond pieces. salmasdiamonds.com

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.