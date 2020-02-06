Last Minute #ShopLocal Gift Ideas

Huber 44news.

Today is valentine's day!

Did it sneak up on you?

Me too...but don't worry, we're going to keep you out of the do?

House with some last minute shop local gift ideas for every lover, and every budget.

Gretchin: looking for a special something for that music lover in your life?

Moore music is your saving grace for last minute #shoplocal valentine's gifts.

From sticks, picks and strings to custom made guitars there's something for every lover's budget.

Check out this fender american stratocaster at under $1500!

And they offer 15% off sticks, heads and strings every day.

Love is in the air on main street, and several shops can prevent you from making an epic valentine's day fail!

Searching for something on the sophisticated side?

Find it at posh on main.

Sweet smelling stuff is always a hit, and you can never go wrong with jewelry that meaning.

If you've never been inside?

You might make the same mistake that i did, and think that you can't afford anything in this trendy, o?point place... go.

Inside.

I told you guys that crushed velvet is in this season and this jumper hits all the right points!

So, of course i thought i couldn't afford it, but i totally want it... i was wrong again!

Looked at the price tag, less than $40, and everything on this wall is 50% off.

See how beautiful this is?

I would love to get this!

Once again, don't assume...just $20.

Find a little bit of anything and everything at outside the gift box.

This is where you shop when you have no idea what you're looking for.

I recommend just wandering...ta ke it all in.

Find things like locally made earrings?

With a double meaning on valentine's day?

And when was the last time you saw a legit ladies' hankie?

And if your lover loves evansville?

These glasses come in all shapes, and every time they sip, they'll think of you.

Or buy your valentine some time in escape evansville's rage room!

Okay, you can rage out together, but the best part of this was watching kevin do it, behind the scenes on all these monitors and giggling while he was doing it!

It was the funniest thing.

Shop local, and stay out of the do?

House, this valentine's day.

Good luck finding that special gift!

Remember that it's the amount of thought you put into the present, not how much money...and shopping local proves that you care about where you and your lover party,