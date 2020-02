98-year-old Girl Scout selling cookies 15 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:41s - Published 98-year-old Girl Scout selling cookies She's probably the oldest Girl Scout alive. 98-year-old Ronnie Backenstoe has been wearing the Girl Scout uniform for 88 years and she is still selling cookies. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 98-year-old Girl Scout selling cookies BUT YOU HAVEN'T SEEN THE98-YEAR-OLD GIRL SCOUT FROMPENNSYLVANIA...WHO PUTS ON HER UNIFORM EVERYYEAR TO HELP OUT.RONNIE BACKENSTOE...HAS PROUDLY DAWNED THE GIRLSCOUT UNIFORM FOR 88 YEARS.HER ADVENTURES IN THE SCOUTSHAVE TAKEN HER AROUND THEWORLD."I THINK THAT WAS JUST PART OFLIVING AND THAT'S WHAT REALLYGIRL SCOUTING IS.IT TEACHES YOU HOW TO LIVE."RONNIE SAYS, BACK IN THE DAYWHEN SHE FIRST BECAME A GIRLSCOUT IN THE 1930S THERE WEREONLY THREE DIFFERENT KINDS OFCOOKIES.AND EACH BOX, COST ONLY ABOUT15 CENTS.SHE HOPES TO INSPIRE ANDEDUCATE FUTURE GENERATIONS.CROCS AND KENTUCKY FRIED





