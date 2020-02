Financial Focus for Feb. 13, 2020: Ford recalls, making financial ends meet 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:16s - Published Financial Focus for Feb. 13, 2020: Ford recalls, making financial ends meet In Thursday's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market, Ford recalls and making financial ends meet. 0

S-P 500 IS DOWN 6 POINTS...AND IN LOCAL GAMING...BOYD IS DOWN POINT 2PERCENT...CAESARS IS UP POINT 7PERCENT...MGM IS DOWN 6 PERCENT...LAS VEGAS SANDS IS UP POINT 4PERCENT WYNN IS DOWN 2PERCENT...RED ROCK RESORTS IS UP 1PERCENT.IN TONIGHT'S....FINANCIAL FOCUS...FORD IS RECALLING.....A QUARTER MILLION VEHICLESINCLUDING.....SOME POLICE VEHICLES.....THAT COULD CRASH.....WITHOUT WARNING.THE CAR MAKER SAYS THERE AREPROBLEMS WITH THE VEHICLESSUSPENSION.THE RECALL COVERS THE FORDFLEX, LINCOLN M-K-T, AND TWOVERSIONS OF THE TAURUS...WHICHINCLUDES ONE THAT IS USED BYSOME POLICE DEPARTMENTS.AS OF RIGHT NOW, FORD SAYS NOACCIDENTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED.A NEW STUDY FROM "SALARYFINANCE" SHOWS....ABOUT A THIRD OF AMERICANS RUNOUT OF MONEY....BEFORE THEIR NEXT PAYDAY.AND....WHILE LOW INCOME WORKERSEXPERIENCE THIS THE MOST....IT ALSO HAPPENS TO PEOPLE.....MAKING -6- FIGURES.ABOUT -32- PERCENT OF PEOPLEMAKING MORE THAN.....200- THOUSAND DOLLARS A YEARRUN OUT OF MONEY.....BEFORE THEIR NEXT CHECK.MANY OF THOSE PEOPLE ARE MAKINGENDS MEET.....BY USING CREDIT CARDS ANDLOANS.





