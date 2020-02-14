|
13 Things To Do Feb. 14-20
Information on things to do for Valentine's Day.
Black History Month Festival, a fundraiser for Australia in downtown Las Vegas, Sarah McLachlan, a grand re-opening of Huntridge Shopping Center.
Valentine's Day in Las Vegas
If you are looking for a unique idea for Valentine's Day in Las Vegas, you can pretend to take your sweetie to places around the world. Alicia Pattillo reporting.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:27Published
