This Strongman Eats 8 Chickens a Day to Stay Buff on February 14, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:54s - Published This Strongman Eats 8 Chickens a Day to Stay Buff His secrets for strength are hard work, genetics and a lot of poultry. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details. 0

