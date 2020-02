13 MVP: Frankie Fremont 14 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:36s - Published 13 MVP: Frankie Fremont 13 MVP: Frankie Fremont 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 13 MVP: Frankie Fremont CLASSROOM.THIS MONTH'S 13 MVP ISN'T ANATHLETE IN THE TRADITIONALSENSE -- BUT HE HASACCOMPLISHED SOMETHING NOT MANYOTHER 16 YEAR-OLDS HAVE.AND IF THE SKY'S THE LIMIT --THEN FRANKIE FREMONT WANTS TOGO EVEN HIGHER.PKG: (NATS: GOING THROUGH HISPRE-FLIGHT CHECKLIST) MOST 16YEAR-OLDS DREAM OF DRIVINGALONE IN THE CAR FOR THE FIRSTTIME -- BUT ALL FRANKIE FREMONTCAN THINK ABOUT IS FLYING.(NATS: STARTING TO TAKE OFF INHELICOPTER) SOT: FRANKIEFREMONT / 13 M.V.P.9:54:43-:50 MY WHOLE LIFE, I'VEHAD THIS LOVE FOR FLYING ANDAVIATION IN THE BACK OF MY HEADAND THEN I WAS OLD ENOUGH TOSTART WITH GLIDERS.THAT'S WHEN FRANKIE FOCUSEDALMOST ENTIRELY ON HIS TRUEPASSION -- BECOMING A PILOT.WILL BE A FUN HOBBY BUT WHEN MYARM IS HEALED, I'M GOING BACKTO BASEBALL.AND I FELL IN LOVE WITH FLYINGAND I HAVEN'T GONE BACK TOBASEBALL SINCE THEN -- HE'SSPENT COUNTLESS HOURSPRACTICING AND PREPARING FORHIS BIG BIRTHDAY.AND ON THE DAY HE TURNED 16 --FRANKIE PUT HIS TRAINING TO THETEST -- TAKING AND PASSING HISPRIVATE PILOT GLIDER TEST --AND SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETING HISFIRST SOLO FLIGHTS IN AHELICOPTER AND FIXED-WINGAIRCRAFT -- ALL WITHIN A SPANOF 24 HOURS.SOT: FRANKIE FREMONT / 13M.V.P.10:07:02-:14 IT WAS NERVERACKING BUT AGAIN, I WAS ABLETO RESORT TO WHAT I'VE LEARNEDIN MY SPORTS PSYCHOLOGY CLASSAND I WAS ABLE TO GET THROUGHIT, NOT GET TOO NERVOUS, BUTDEFINITELY NERVES WEREHIGH ANDMY HEART WAS BEATING REALLYFAST FOR FRANKIE AND HIS FAMILY-- IT'S A DAY THEY'VE DREAMTPARENT, THAT LEAVE YOU FEELINGTHE PRIVATE LICENSE, THAT'S AFATHER MOMENT..." WHENFRANKIE'S NOT FLYING -- HE'SBALANCING HIS BIBLE STUDIES ANDSCHOOLWORK -- AND MAINTAININGHIS 3.3 G-P-A.10:02:30-:39 OBVIOUSLY, SCHOOLCOMES FIRST AND SO, WHEN YOUGET DONE WITH SCHOOL, YOU GETRIGHT INTO THE STUDYING FORAVIATION AND YOU'RE PRETTY MUCHWORKING ON THAT UNTIL YOU GO TOBED.BUT WHAT PUSHES THIS YOUNGPILOT -- WILL FOREVER BE THATFLYING FEELING.9:59:13-:25 IT'S REALLY ONE OFTHOSE THINGS THAT YOU HAVE TOBE THERE BECAUSE IT'SINDESCRIBABLE.IT'S JUST AMAZING TO BEFOLLOWING IN THE FOOTSTEPS OFTHOSE WHO PIONEERED AVIATIONAND WHEN THE SKY IS NO LONGER"HI, I'M FRANKIE FREMONT, ANDI'M A 13 MVPFRANKIE'S SCHOOL, FAITHLUTHERAN, IS STARTING ANAVIATION PROGRAM NEXT YEAR THATHE PLANS TO ATTEND.HE'S ALREADY TAKING COLLEGECLASSES ONLINE SO HE CANCONTINUE HIS PILOT TRAINING.HE'S WORKING TOWARDS ONE DAYBECOMING A COMMERCIAL PILOT --BUT HE SAYS HE'S NOT RULING OUTFLYING FOR THE MILITARY EITHER.IF YOU KNOW....





You Might Like

Tweets about this Sporty's Academy Friday photo: helicopter solo, airplane solo and Private Glider all in the same day https://t.co/PnMt8ENgb4 - Edi… https://t.co/Ig2wIjRI7U 5 minutes ago Mark Cheney, CMPC Gratifying to see one of my students put his learning to work. This is why it's PERFORMANCE and sport psychology.… https://t.co/z40bT91epd 13 hours ago Sands Showgirls Happy HUMP day! Frankie, Quinn, Carly, Chan Chan, Shawnee, Lola, Vanessa, Emma & more wanting some 1:1 time w/YOU.… https://t.co/UFtyjtLhpC 1 day ago Global Live Photo RT @todddammitkerns: ORIGINAL SIN Las Vegas Exile On Fremont Street-Ten Years In Exile 10th Anniversary CD (includes 3 unreleased bonus tra… 2 days ago Todd Dammit Kerns ORIGINAL SIN Las Vegas Exile On Fremont Street-Ten Years In Exile 10th Anniversary CD (includes 3 unreleased bonus… https://t.co/Fi4WImklaV 1 week ago