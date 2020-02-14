Global  

Romance among the penguins at the Aquarium of Niagara

Love is in the air at the Aquarium of Niagara, especially for the penguins.

Director of Animal Care, Richelle Swem says that "right now it's breeding season." Usually they can just let nature take it's course but sometimes the birds need a little encouragement and their own space away from distractions.

Ignacio (Iggy) and Gannon have their own little "honeymoon suite".

Richelle says "we are letting them have their time together.

We may change the lighting for them a little bit, give them a romantic mood to help them out." They say the penguins here can live up to forty years and mate for life.

Executive Director Gary Siddall points out that since the Aquarium is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, all this penguin breeding is very important adding that one of his most important goals is "to make sure there's a healthy breeding population of penguins." There's no telling how things are working out out for Ignacio and Gannon, at least not yet.

Richelle says "Once they lay their eggs, it's usually thirty-two to forty-eight days before they hatch." More information about the Aquarium of Niagara can be found at their website.
