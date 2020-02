Nevada's most politically powerful union, the casino workers' Culinary Union, is so far staying quiet on whether it will endorse a candidate as the Democratic presidential race swings west, but Joe Biden isn't counting on the labor group's help.

Also reported by • Seattle Times

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's most politically powerful union, the casino workers' Culinary Union, is...

Also reported by • SeattlePI.com

Just over a week away from the Nevada caucuses, the influential Culinary Union announced its...