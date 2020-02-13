Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This Day in History: St. Valentine Is Executed

This Day in History: St. Valentine Is Executed

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
This Day in History: St. Valentine Is Executed

This Day in History: St. Valentine Is Executed

This Day in History: St.

Valentine Is Executed February 14, 278 Valentine, a holy priest in Rome in the days of Emperor Claudius II, was executed.

Believing that Roman men were unwilling to join the army because of attachment to their wives, Claudius banned all marriages and engagements in Rome.

Realizing the injustice of the decree, Valentine defied Claudius and continued to perform marriages for young lovers in secret.

When Valentine’s actions were discovered, Claudius ordered his execution.

Legend has it that while in jail, St.

Valentine left a farewell note for the jailer’s daughter, signing it, “From Your Valentine.” Gradually, February 14 became a date for exchanging love messages, poems and simple gifts such as flowers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Today in History for February 14th

Highlights of this day in history: The St. Valentine's Day Massacre; Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini calls...
USATODAY.com - Published

Forget tacky Valentine's Day, same-sex wedding shows what power of love is all about

Forget tacky Valentine's Day, same-sex wedding shows what power of love is all aboutWell, the sky didn't fall in, did it? When Robyn Peoples and Sharni Edwards opened a new chapter in...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarcoDaCostaFX

Trading MarcoDaCosta RT @BruceKamich: This day in history... St. Valentine beheaded On February 14, around the year 270 A.D., Valentine, a holy priest in Rome i… 55 minutes ago

lhs_world

@LafCo_WorldTravelers *This Day in History* On February 14, around the year 270 A.D., Valentine, a holy priest in Rome in the days of Emp… https://t.co/2OJpLjbqB1 2 hours ago

RKrivoFX

Richard Krivo February 14, (about) 270 AD - St. Valentine beheaded https://t.co/JwfZFFVpOo #History #StValentine #ValentinesDay… https://t.co/dGERM6cGxA 2 hours ago

BruceKamich

Bruce Kamich, CMT This day in history... St. Valentine beheaded On February 14, around the year 270 A.D., Valentine, a holy priest in… https://t.co/bkBn9r3LoR 3 hours ago

Smoke56895160

Smoke https://t.co/Wc2W0hfLx3 On February 14, around the year 270 A.D., Valentine, a holy priest in Rome in the days of… https://t.co/Hwuik6mChG 3 hours ago

FahimUl59070557

Fahim Ullah dawar RT @SeharShinwari: I bet those who trended #WeBoycottValentineFitna don't know 0% history of this day. St. Valentine was executed in Claudi… 8 hours ago

SeharShinwari

Sehar Shinwari I bet those who trended #WeBoycottValentineFitna don't know 0% history of this day. St. Valentine was executed in C… https://t.co/YzAiozmoFD 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.