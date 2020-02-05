Valentine's Day in full swing: How florists prepare for the big day

Global  

As you plan those deliveries for your sweetie this Valentine's Day... it's not often you see the work that goes into them!

News 10 gives you a behind-the-scenes tour of a flower shop on the big day.
Will bring the image to life.

As you set those deliveries for your sweetie this valentine's day... it's not often you see the work that goes into them!

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from "maggie and moes flower shop" i terre haute.

She's giving us a live look behind the valentine's day rush... today is one of the busiest holidays for florists.

And as you can imagine..

It's their job to make people feel special on this day.

Here's what it looks like.

*adlib room* this is the 3rd valentines for owners, molly and her husband.

This year they're soaring through sales..

Topping at .

The biggest seller of course..

Red roses.

Delivery trucks started yesterday..

And are hitting the road first thing this morning.

"designers" get here as early as 6 am and go until midnight.

But today's no exception..

The hours have been this long all week.

Molly says .

"it is long days and it's a lot of work and a little bit of a headache but we have a good time and kind of laugh.

It's a happy time i mean valentines day is defintely something that people are giving and letting people know how much they care so to know that we are helping them do that makes us feel good."

Put in orders now!

Reporting live at the flower shop, jordan kudisch, news 10.



