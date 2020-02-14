Billie Eilish releases theme to forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die'

American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish has released her much-anticipated official 007 theme song.

The 18-year old was tapped to record the theme song for the forthcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die”.

The track, released by Eilish’s Interscope Records/Darkroom label, includes British musician Johnny Marr on guitar.

According to Reuters, Eilish is the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond theme song.