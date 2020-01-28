Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This week in gaming: PS, Xbox, PUBG and more!

This week in gaming: PS, Xbox, PUBG and more!

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 02:39s - Published < > Embed
This week in gaming: PS, Xbox, PUBG and more!

This week in gaming: PS, Xbox, PUBG and more!

A lot happens in a week, so if you didn't have time to keep track of all the gaming news that went down, don't worry!

We've got your back.

Here's a roundup of the best things that happened in gaming this week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hockeynutt811

SHADOWRIDER Who else is excited for the new @FortniteGame season this week??? #gaming #pcgaming #Twitch #xbox #playstation… https://t.co/3EwRQWu914 3 hours ago

pollexr1

PollexR - Digital Products Maybe Microsoft's Xbox Chief Didn't Say the Stupidest Thing About Cloud Gaming This Week https://t.co/caSB5123rm 9 hours ago

danvy

𝗔𝗹𝗲𝘅 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝘃𝘆 🤖 This Week’s Deals With Gold And Spotlight Sale Plus Publisher And Wild World Of Animals Sale #xbox #free #gaming https://t.co/FH9lAfh45R 13 hours ago

InsaynoTweets

Insayno RT @InsaynoTweets: This week in gaming news: Xbox's VR, Anthem 2.0, Sony's AI, Xbox and Samsung Team Up, Fortnite and Politics, PlayStation… 20 hours ago

Krytox_137

Krytox RT @ComicBook: NEW VIDEO GAMES OUT THIS WEEK: Hunt Showdown, Vanquish, and more: https://t.co/MYFlePMitm https://t.co/5tU4QiNu86 20 hours ago

ComicBook

Comicbook.com NEW VIDEO GAMES OUT THIS WEEK: Hunt Showdown, Vanquish, and more: https://t.co/MYFlePMitm https://t.co/5tU4QiNu86 23 hours ago

boomeranggames

[email protected] Happy Monday Gang! Hope you all had a good weekend! We've had a good start to the week with #HuntShowdown despatc… https://t.co/CI59nxICsS 1 day ago

ComicBookNOW

ComicBook NOW! New Video Games Out This Week: HUNT SHOWDOWN, VANQUISH, and More: https://t.co/AZjuybR6qq https://t.co/oIY2lmu62H 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

This Week in Gaming: LEC Finals, Atari, Nintendo and more! [Video]This Week in Gaming: LEC Finals, Atari, Nintendo and more!

A lot happens in a week, so if you didn't have time to keep track of all the gaming stuff that went down, don't worry! We've got your back. Here's a roundup of the best things that happened this week..

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:55Published

Happy Chinese New Year! Free Half-Life games, Playstation Store sales, various patches and DLC info - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 24 [Video]Happy Chinese New Year! Free Half-Life games, Playstation Store sales, various patches and DLC info - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 24

Happy Chinese New Year to all those that celebrate! This week we talk about Half-Life games being free-to-play, Mortal Kombat 11's Joker DLC, Playstation sales, PUBG patch and more.

Credit: YTV SG     Duration: 02:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.