Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner are back in contention for their game against Norwich

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER JUERGEN KLOPP ON JAMES MILNER AND SADIO MANE BEING IN CONTENTION TO PLAY NORWICH: "Yeah of course they are in contention it's clear so when Milly and Sadio are back you start thinking immediately so that's how it is.

It looks like and I hope it stays like this.

Apart from (Xherdan) Shaqiri, (Nathaniel) Clyne and (Paul) Glatzel, all the players are in training.

We have some good options, hopefully it stays like this, it would be great for the decisive part of the season.

It's good news.

They train both from Monday on and they train both through the last week anyway so they are in contention." STORY: Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner are back in contention for the Premier League leaders after the pair recovered from injuries that had sidelined them in recent games, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday(February 14).

Mane was forced off with an injury in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Jan.

23 while Milner has missed the last seven games in all competitions due to a muscle injury.

Klopp also said that they had not made any decision on whether forward Mohamed Salah would compete for Egypt at the Olympics as one of their senior players.

Egypt's Olympic coach Shawky Gharib told Reuters on Wednesday that Salah's participation at the Tokyo Games later this year would depend on the forward and Klopp, but the German boss said he did not have any details to make a decision.

