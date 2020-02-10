Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > James Milner > Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner are back in contention for their game against Norwich

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner are back in contention for their game against Norwich

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner are back in contention for their game against Norwich

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner are back in contention for their game against Norwich

Premier League leaders Liverpool could have winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner back for Norwich game
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner are back in contention for their game against Norwich

VIDEO SHOWS: JUERGEN KLOPP INTERVIEW SHOWS: LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, JUERGEN KLOPP PRESS CONFERENCE (FEBRUARY 14, 2020) (REUTERS-ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER JUERGEN KLOPP ON JAMES MILNER AND SADIO MANE BEING IN CONTENTION TO PLAY NORWICH: "Yeah of course they are in contention it's clear so when Milly and Sadio are back you start thinking immediately so that's how it is.

It looks like and I hope it stays like this.

Apart from (Xherdan) Shaqiri, (Nathaniel) Clyne and (Paul) Glatzel, all the players are in training.

We have some good options, hopefully it stays like this, it would be great for the decisive part of the season.

It's good news.

They train both from Monday on and they train both through the last week anyway so they are in contention." STORY: Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner are back in contention for the Premier League leaders after the pair recovered from injuries that had sidelined them in recent games, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday(February 14).

Mane was forced off with an injury in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Jan.

23 while Milner has missed the last seven games in all competitions due to a muscle injury.

Klopp also said that they had not made any decision on whether forward Mohamed Salah would compete for Egypt at the Olympics as one of their senior players.

Egypt's Olympic coach Shawky Gharib told Reuters on Wednesday that Salah's participation at the Tokyo Games later this year would depend on the forward and Klopp, but the German boss said he did not have any details to make a decision.

(Production: Fiona Landers)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

FutballNews_

Futball News Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner are back in contention for their game against Norwich https://t.co/Yt88uBC3ga 22 hours ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner are back in contention for their game against Norwich… https://t.co/lAVJLHjUzN 22 hours ago

LFCMAGAZINE

LFCMAGAZINE [Media] Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner are back in contention for their game against Norwi… https://t.co/PblVZjnKqW 22 hours ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner are back in contention for their game against Norwich:… https://t.co/LfGzhpAreI 23 hours ago

SunbetSA

Sunbet Sports Betting RT @EWNsport: #PL Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner are back in contention to be named in the starting 11 for their c… 1 day ago

EWNsport

EWN Sport #PL Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner are back in contention to be named in the starting 11 f… https://t.co/KDn8Iin6MP 1 day ago

JSekgoro

. RT @SuperSportBlitz: Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has returned to training after recovering from a hamstring injury #SSFootball 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Farke: Playing Liverpool a 'free shot' [Video]Farke: Playing Liverpool a 'free shot'

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke says they have nothing to lose when they play Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:29Published

Mane back in Liverpool training [Video]Mane back in Liverpool training

Sadio Mane returned to training with Liverpool on Monday as chairman Tom Werner watched on.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.