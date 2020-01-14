Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Can the Attorney General sue the Board of Regents?

Can the Attorney General sue the Board of Regents?

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
Can the Attorney General sue the Board of Regents?

Can the Attorney General sue the Board of Regents?

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit against the board over rising college tuition rates.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The Trump administration won't allow New Yorkers to apply for or renew Global Entry due to the state's 'sanctuary' law — but there's a free app travelers can use to bypass customs lines. Here's how it works.

The Trump administration won't allow New Yorkers to apply for or renew Global Entry due to the state's 'sanctuary' law — but there's a free app travelers can use to bypass customs lines. Here's how it works.· Last week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) banned New Yorkers from applying to and...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MinivanMiGaumu

NationFirst🇲🇻 RT @HamdhanShakeel: The first lady’s buisness partner is on the board of directors at MACL, her in law is the acting MD. On the other hand… 54 minutes ago

OuThomasMartin

Thomas Martin @LindseyGrahamSC @TheJusticeDept Pres Trump has OUR FULL CONFIDENCE! Including who he desires, has confidence in fo… https://t.co/ezflkki2qB 2 hours ago

curiocat13

Camilla van Gerbig 🔸🔶 FBPE 🕷 RT @RossMcCaff: Suspect those people warning us about allowing anti-semites into government will be furious about someone once rebuked by t… 6 hours ago

GetanehK

Getaneh ካሣሁን “In an amicus brief filed in Brown v. Board of Education, US Attorney General urged the Supreme Court to rule again… https://t.co/hvFhjI9t9d 8 hours ago

zoekennedy

Zoe Kennedy This antisemitic woman has just been made attorney general. The board of deputies criticised her for antisemitism a… https://t.co/sYyMEoE0E7 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Illinois, 2 Other States Sue To Force Recognition Of Equal Rights Amendment [Video]Illinois, 2 Other States Sue To Force Recognition Of Equal Rights Amendment

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining counterparts in two other states in a lawsuit seeking to force the federal government to officially recognize the Equal Rights Amendment as part of the..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:44Published

Floridians can learn about the latest scams conveniently, in one location [Video]Floridians can learn about the latest scams conveniently, in one location

If you encounter a scam or become aware of a new fraud tactic, please report it to the Florida Attorney General's office by calling 1 (866) 9NO-SCAM or visit myfloridalegal.com.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.