STEM Lab Dedication At Okmulgee School

DUNBAR SCHOOL IN OKMULGEEWILL DEDICATE ITS NEW "STEMLAB"... THE FIRST ONE OF ITSKIND IN OKMULGEE COUNTY.IT'S HAPPENING AT NOONTODAY.

GOVERNOR STITT WILLBE THERE TO HELP DEDICATETHE LAB, AND CELEBRATE WITHTHE STUDENTS, WHO WILLPERFORM SEVERALDEMONSTRATIONS.A MAN STAYING IN A MUSKOGEEHOTEL HASN'T HAD M