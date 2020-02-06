Couple misses cruise over coronavirus concerns



Recent related videos from verified sources Cruise Ship Docked In Bayonne Over Coronavirus Concerns Still Not Cleared To Set Sail A cruise ship delayed in Bayonne, New Jersey, over fears of the coronavirus was expected to set sail Saturday night, but now it's been delayed again. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:29Published 6 days ago Briton on board quarantined coronavirus ship voices concerns over health monitoring A British man who is among 3,700 people under a coronavirus quarantine on a passenger ship in Japan has voiced concerns over ongoing monitoring for the disease on board. Health workers in the port city.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published 1 week ago