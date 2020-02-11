Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2nd coronavirus case confirmed in San Diego

2nd coronavirus case confirmed in San Diego

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
2nd coronavirus case confirmed in San Diego

2nd coronavirus case confirmed in San Diego

The CDC has confirmed a second case of the novel coronavirus in San Diego County Wednesday afternoon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

2nd coronavirus case confirmed in San Diego

NOW.



Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. confirms 13th coronavirus case in San Diego

The CDC is confirming the number of U.S. coronavirus cases has risen to 13, with the latest in San...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NewsyReutersReuters India


Coronavirus case confirmed in San Diego, bringing total to 13 U.S. cases

The CDC has confirmed a case of the deadly coronavirus in San Diego. The patient was on a...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NewsyReutersReuters IndiaSFGate



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Officials confirm San Diego County's second coronavirus case [Video]Officials confirm San Diego County's second coronavirus case

Officials confirm San Diego County&apos;s second coronavirus case

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:18Published

Officials confirm San Diego County's second coronavirus case [Video]Officials confirm San Diego County's second coronavirus case

Officials confirm San Diego County's second coronavirus case

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.