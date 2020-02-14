Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Celina Around Town: Valentine's Day Edition

Celina Around Town: Valentine's Day Edition

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 03:08s - Published < > Embed
Celina Around Town: Valentine's Day Edition

Celina Around Town: Valentine's Day Edition

Pittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani offers a look at what to do around town this weekend, and welcomes some surprise guests to the studio!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ruperthucks

RUPERT MARCEL* HUCKS RT @PGHTodayLive: CELINA AROUND TOWN: Find out what's going on around town this weekend, and get a very special Valentine's Day KISS! https… 3 days ago

PGHTodayLive

PittsburghTodayLive CELINA AROUND TOWN: Find out what's going on around town this weekend, and get a very special Valentine's Day KISS! https://t.co/1ioUQMFdBk 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.