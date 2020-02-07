Chance the Rapper to Host 2020 Kids' Choice Awards

Chance the Rapper to Host 2020 Kids' Choice Awards On Feb.

13, Nickelodeon confirmed Chance the Rapper as the host of the Kids' Choice Awards on March 22, 2020.

It will be Chance’s first time hosting the show, which has previously seen hosts such as Jack Black, Will Smith, Nick Jonas and John Cena.

In a press release, Chance said he was “honored” to be chosen.

Chance the Rapper, via press release When asked by ‘3rd Hour of TODAY’ whether he was looking forward to being “slimed,” Chance said it’s something he’s wanted to do since his childhood.

Chance the Rapper, via ‘3rd Hour of TODAY’ Chance has had his fair share of hosting gigs in recent years, having subbed for James Corden on ‘The Late Late Show’ in December 2019.

He’s also hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2017 and 2019.