Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chance the Rapper to Host 2020 Kids' Choice Awards

Chance the Rapper to Host 2020 Kids' Choice Awards

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Chance the Rapper to Host 2020 Kids' Choice Awards

Chance the Rapper to Host 2020 Kids' Choice Awards

Chance the Rapper to Host 2020 Kids' Choice Awards On Feb.

13, Nickelodeon confirmed Chance the Rapper as the host of the Kids' Choice Awards on March 22, 2020.

It will be Chance’s first time hosting the show, which has previously seen hosts such as Jack Black, Will Smith, Nick Jonas and John Cena.

In a press release, Chance said he was “honored” to be chosen.

Chance the Rapper, via press release When asked by ‘3rd Hour of TODAY’ whether he was looking forward to being “slimed,” Chance said it’s something he’s wanted to do since his childhood.

Chance the Rapper, via ‘3rd Hour of TODAY’ Chance has had his fair share of hosting gigs in recent years, having subbed for James Corden on ‘The Late Late Show’ in December 2019.

He’s also hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2017 and 2019.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chance the Rapper to Host Nick Kids' Choice Awards: See Some of the Nominees

Chance the Rapper is coming to play. The Grammy winner will host the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Business WireE! OnlineJust Jared JrExtra


Kids' Choice Awards 2020 Nominations & Host Revealed!

The 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards nominations have just been announced! Hosting the show this year is...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Chance the Rapper to Host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 https://t.co/uUISu3P24K via @indiewire 1 hour ago

jevelyn13

Jevelyn Ramo RT @ChrisEvans_USA: Chris Evans is nominated!! 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: The Complete List of Nominations | E! News https://t.c… 2 hours ago

RedbonePrinces1

RedbonePrincess1 RT @billboardhiphop: .@chancetherapper to host @Nickelodeon's #KCAs See some of the nominees https://t.co/vEJqKdhyqd 2 hours ago

BrianRobbinsTV

Brian Robbins Kids' Choice Awards: Chance the Rapper Set as Host; 'Avengers: Endgame' Leads Nominees https://t.co/LctFW78YEH via @THR 2 hours ago

HopUpdates

Hip Hop Updates Chance The Rapper is set to host the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 3 hours ago

ToyNewsReviews

Toy News And Reviews Chance the Rapper to Host This Year’s Kids’ Choice Awards https://t.co/4CV6R7mbl2 4 hours ago

BitchinLego

Bitchin' Lego ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Leads Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Nominations; Chance The Rapper Set As Host - Deadline https://t.co/Ih7qPFuw3z 4 hours ago

LikeDenver

Denver Like The City ✈️ RT @KarenCivil: Chance The Rapper To Host 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards https://t.co/ZHaDW4b5d3 # https://t.co/AN9Og2D2Nh 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Slowthai in NME Awards confrontation [Video]Slowthai in NME Awards confrontation

Midlands rapper Slowthai gets involved in an altercation at the NME Awards on Wednesday February 12, and is held back by members of security staff. The performer provoked controversy earlier in the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Sean Paul heading into the Love Island villa [Video]Sean Paul heading into the Love Island villa

Sean Paul heading into the Love Island villa The superstar has flown to Cape Town, South Africa, to host a Spotify party for the Islanders this weekend. He will perform his greatest hits and his latest..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.