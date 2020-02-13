Warren Is On The Ropes

Elizabeth Warren's campaign is in a lot of trouble.

According to Real Clear Politics her poll numbers are at an all time low.

Nationally, she's polling at 12%.

In Nevada she's at 11%.

In South Carolina she's at 9%.

The betting odds have her in seventh place with only 2.2 According to Politico, Warren may go negative in order to save her campaign.

However, insiders say a campaign overhaul to personal attacks is unlikely.