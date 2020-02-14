Delta to invest $1 bln to curb climate impact

Global  

Delta Air Lines said Friday it will invest $1 billion over the next decade in initiatives that would limit the impact of global air travel on the environment, the first airline to make a commitment of that scale.

Fred Katayama reports.
Delta Air Lines made a vow on Valentine's Day: it plans to become the world's first carbon-neutral airline.

To that end, the carrier said Friday it'll invest $1 billion over the next decade to curb the impact of global air travel on the environment.

That makes it the first airline to make a big monetary commitment.

Delta plans to help fund research and projects that involve clean air technologies and the reduction of carbon emissions and waste.

But it didn't give details on just how it'll invest that money.

Air carriers like Delta have a big impact on the environment.

The aviation industry accounts for roughly 2% of global carbon dioxide emissions, and that comes amid the big increase in air travel.

The industry plans to achieve carbon neutral growth from 2020.

But with few options available to cut emissions, carriers are investing in environmental projects to offset that.



