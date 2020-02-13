Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 10 Behind the Scenes Secrets About Victorious

Top 10 Behind the Scenes Secrets About Victorious

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:15s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Behind the Scenes Secrets About Victorious

Top 10 Behind the Scenes Secrets About Victorious

There are a lot of behind the scenes secrets about Victorious you didn’t know about.

For this list, we’re taking a look at fun facts you probably didn’t know about this Nickelodeon show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Behind the Scenes Secrets About Victorious

There are a lot of behind the scenes secrets about Victorious you didn’t know about.

For this list, we’re taking a look at fun facts you probably didn’t know about this Nickelodeon show.

Our countdown includes short condiment bottles, Cat’s catchphrase was stolen from another show, the single feather earring, and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Inside the Episode: 'daisy' [Video]Inside the Episode: 'daisy'

'A Million Little Things' creator DJ Nash and stars Grace Park (who plays Katherine Saville) and Lizzy Greene (who plays Sophie Dixon) break down 'daisy' (season 2, episode 13). Learn more about what..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:45Published

Top 10 Things Survivor Doesn’t Want You to Know [Video]Top 10 Things Survivor Doesn’t Want You to Know

The tribe may have spoken, but there’s still some things Survivor doesn’t want you to know. For this list, we’re looking at some behind-the-scenes secrets from Survivor, yet excluding scandals,..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 07:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.