2020 Dems make their pitches to Hispanic voters

Democratic presidential contenders Pete Buttigieg, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders made their case to Hispanic voters in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday on how they would support the Hispanic community if elected president.
The candidates also fielded questions from the audience at the presidential forum in Las Vegas held by the League of United Latin American Citizens, which calls itself the largest and oldest Hispanic organization in the United States.

Sanders addressed the group by video link.

Unlike largely white and rural Iowa and New Hampshire, the earliest states to hold nominating contests, Nevada's population is nearly 30% Hispanic or Latino, 10% black and 9% Asian, according to the U.S. Census, highlighting the need to win support in diverse communities.

Democrats are vying to face Republican President Donald Trump in the November 3 election.

In Nevada, reaching Latino voters and winning union support will be key to success in the state's caucus on February 22.




