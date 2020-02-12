Alone on Valentine’s Day? Try These 10 Things

Global  

Try These 10 Things Whether you’re happily single or freshly experiencing heartbreak, Valentine’s Day can seem like an intimidating day.

In honor of all those facing Valentine’s Day alone, here are 10 fun activities to do by yourself.

1.

Treat yourself to the latest must-see flick at the movies — you won’t have to share the popcorn!

2.

Keep things calm and relaxed by signing up for a yoga class.

3.

Go to your favorite restaurant and order whatever you want.

4.

Bake some sweet treats.

The process is therapeutic and the end result is delicious.

5.

Kick back, relax and binge.

Watch that show you’ve been meaning to check out.

6.

Treating yourself to a spa day is a great way to relax.

7.

Whether it’s a simple blow-dry or a whole new haircut, spending a relaxing afternoon at the hair salon is the perfect outing.

8.

Buy yourself that bracelet, necklace or ring that you’ve been eyeing — you deserve it!

9.

Gift yourself a bouquet of fresh flowers.

10.

Spread the love by writing letters of appreciation to your friends and family.
