Ole keeping Ighalo options open vs Chelsea 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:20s - Published Ole keeping Ighalo options open vs Chelsea Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is remaining coy on Odion Ighalo's involvement against Chelsea on Monday Night Football following his two-week 'isolation'. 0

