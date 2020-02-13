Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump to take billions more from military for wall

Trump to take billions more from military for wall

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Trump to take billions more from military for wall

Trump to take billions more from military for wall

The U.S. Defense Department sent Congress a request to shift nearly $4 billion from the military budget to pay for a wall on the border with Mexico, a central promise of President Donald Trump's campaign for the White House four years ago and bid this year for a second term.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump to take billions more from military for wall

The Defense Department plans to divert $3.8 billion from its military budget to pay for construction of a wall along the border with Mexico.

The Pentagon notified Congress on Thursday.

Congressional aides said the money was originally meant for the National Guard and for procuring big-ticket military hardware, such as F-35 fighter jets, C-130 transport aircraft, Osprey tilt-rotor planes, and shipbuilding.

Democratic lawmakers said the decision was dangerous and misguided.

The move also angered the top Republican on the U.S. House Armed Services Committee... Representative Mac Thornberry of Texas said the Pentagon's plan was "contrary to Congress's constitutional authority." The Trump administration has pledged to build at least 400 miles of wall along the Mexico border by November 2020, when Americans will vote for the next president.

As a candidate, Trump repeatedly promised that Mexico, not the U.S., would pay for the wall.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump administration taking $3.8 billion more from military for Mexico border wall

The U.S. Defense Department sent Congress a request to shift nearly $4 billion from the military...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderJapan TodayIndependent


Esper defends shifting defense funds for Trump’s border wall

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Friday defended his decision to divert...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

owlwoman911_

Laurene (@owlwoman911_) RT @usacsmret: In the end, the candidates will unite and depend on Mike Bloomberg's billions of dollars to take down President Trump. Mr. "… 4 hours ago

usacsmret

CSM In the end, the candidates will unite and depend on Mike Bloomberg's billions of dollars to take down President Tru… https://t.co/nb9BjMDL5m 5 hours ago

IndepenEagleUSA

IndependentEagle @DanScavino More like, let socialism take a hold of American values and let the economy crumble. If you think Trump… https://t.co/YZhHOawYVC 10 hours ago

HallbertCG

CHARLES G. HALLBERT @Quest1743 @SassySculptor Sure....just take $billions more from the Social Security Budget which so many of us cont… https://t.co/1IqSI3L1nW 16 hours ago

malbertnews

Mark Albert Trump administration to take billions more from military to pay for president’s border barrier, @defense_news rpts;… https://t.co/KTnU6RLV2x 20 hours ago

MattSaccaro

Matt Saccaro RT @freedaaron: libs: inequality isn’t great also libs:***you donald trump, mike bloomberg is worth billions more than you hahaha, take… 23 hours ago

freedaaron

Aaron Freedman🌹 libs: inequality isn’t great also libs:***you donald trump, mike bloomberg is worth billions more than you hahaha, take that 23 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Extends National Emergency Declaration For U.S.-Mexico Border [Video]Trump Extends National Emergency Declaration For U.S.-Mexico Border

The February 2019 declaration gave the president access to billions of dollars in government funding for the wall without going through Congress.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:19Published

Rahul revives politics over Pulwama, asks who benefited from it? | Oneindia News [Video]Rahul revives politics over Pulwama, asks who benefited from it? | Oneindia News

Jyotiraditya Scindia threatens Kamal Nath govt; Girls forced to take off innerwear. Savarkar's kin demands action on Congress for character assassination; 3rd Indian tests positive on quarantined..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.