Charges: Bank Robber Said Heist Was ‘Easy As He Thought It Was Going To Be’ 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:31s - Published Charges: Bank Robber Said Heist Was ‘Easy As He Thought It Was Going To Be’ Two Twin Cities men are facing charges for an armed bank robbery in the north metro Tuesday morning in which they made off with more than $77,000. Curtis Silva reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Esmé Sachs RT @40_head: 3. It's his "other" crimes that I think are going to be more meaningful. Like I said before, you don't charge a fleeing bank r… 1 week ago