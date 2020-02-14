Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Giannis' agent says 'Milwaukee has been great for him' in exclusive interview_Movies

Giannis' agent says 'Milwaukee has been great for him' in exclusive interview_Movies

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Giannis' agent says 'Milwaukee has been great for him' in exclusive interview_Movies

Giannis' agent says 'Milwaukee has been great for him' in exclusive interview_Movies

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead his team out onto the hardwood in Chicago as one of two captains in the NBA All Star Game this weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Carrey on the generations of his fans [Video]EXCLUSIVE: Jim Carrey on the generations of his fans

Jim Carrey talks about how lucky he's been for playing such a great characters throughout his career.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published

Impressive moment waiter carrying four meals manages to not drop a single plate after falling over [Video]Impressive moment waiter carrying four meals manages to not drop a single plate after falling over

This is the impressive moment a waiter fell to the floor carrying four meals - but didn't drop a single plate.  Jamie Shoebridge, 24, has been waiting tables for three years but may consider..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.