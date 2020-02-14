Giannis' agent says 'Milwaukee has been great for him' in exclusive interview_Movies

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead his team out onto the hardwood in Chicago as one of two captains in the NBA All Star Game this weekend.



Recent related videos from verified sources EXCLUSIVE: Jim Carrey on the generations of his fans Jim Carrey talks about how lucky he's been for playing such a great characters throughout his career. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:45Published 5 hours ago Impressive moment waiter carrying four meals manages to not drop a single plate after falling over This is the impressive moment a waiter fell to the floor carrying four meals - but didn't drop a single plate. Jamie Shoebridge, 24, has been waiting tables for three years but may consider.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published 3 hours ago