DNA Links Dead Baltimore County Serial Burglar Ronald Lee Moore To 1996 South Carolina Cold Case 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:36s - Published DNA Links Dead Baltimore County Serial Burglar Ronald Lee Moore To 1996 South Carolina Cold Case A cold-case slaying in South Carolina has been closed, as police believe the killer died in a Louisiana jail more than a decade ago. Curtis Silva reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Dead man named in podcast 'Serial' suspected in 1996 cold case murder DNA evidence points to Ronald Lee Moore as Shawn Marie Neal's killer years after his death.

USATODAY.com - Published 15 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this