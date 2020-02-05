Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > José Mourinho > Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby

Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby

Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Toby Alderweireld will not miss the Premier League match against Aston Villa despite his wife giving birth this week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PAdugout

PA Dugout Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Toby Alderweireld will not miss the Premier League match against Aston Vill… https://t.co/1QLumE7QTr 2 days ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby: https://t.co/tNDykYOHrQ #PremierLeague 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mourinho: The best team lost [Video]Mourinho: The best team lost

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho felt Southampton were the better side, despite Spurs beating them in the FA Cup fourth round. Saints dominated for much of the game, but an early own-goal, a Lucas Moura..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Hilarious Video Of Jose Mourinho's Emotional Rollercoaster In Less Than 10 Seconds [Video]Hilarious Video Of Jose Mourinho's Emotional Rollercoaster In Less Than 10 Seconds

Hilarious Video Of Jose Mourinho's Emotional Rollercoaster In Less Than 10 Seconds

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.