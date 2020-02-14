MGM Springfield Casino Performing Below Expectations, CEO Says 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:25s - Published MGM Springfield Casino Performing Below Expectations, CEO Says The first resort casino to open in Massachusetts is not doing as well as hoped. Curtis Silva reports.

0

Recent related news from verified sources MGM Springfield casino ‘performing below our expectations,’ outgoing exec says Net revenues at MGM Springfield fell by more than $6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 despite...

