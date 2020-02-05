Zuckerberg ready for Facebook to pay more tax 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s - Published Zuckerberg ready for Facebook to pay more tax Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg accepts that global tax reforms mean it may have to pay more taxes in different countries, excerpts of a speech he is due to deliver in Germany on Saturday show. Ciara Lee reports

