Zuckerberg ready for Facebook to pay more tax

Zuckerberg ready for Facebook to pay more tax

Zuckerberg ready for Facebook to pay more tax

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg accepts that global tax reforms mean it may have to pay more taxes in different countries, excerpts of a speech he is due to deliver in Germany on Saturday show.

Ciara Lee reports
Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is 'happy to pay more tax in Europe' (FB)

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is 'happy to pay more tax in Europe' (FB)· Mark Zuckerberg is planning to say Facebook is "happy to pay more tax in Europe," according to...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comReutersProactive InvestorsReuters IndiaBBC News



