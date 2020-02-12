Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Google calls on European court to dismiss antitrust fine

Google calls on European court to dismiss antitrust fine

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Google calls on European court to dismiss antitrust fine

Google calls on European court to dismiss antitrust fine

Google on Friday called on Europe&apos;s second-top court to throw out what it called an eye-catching 2.4 billion euros ($2.6 billion) EU antitrust fine, saying there was no factual or legal basis to the inflated amount.

Emer McCarthy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Alphabet's Google puts up fight against EU fine

Alphabet's Google puts up fight against EU fineSilicon Valley behemoth Google is appealing a multibillion-euro fine that was slapped on it by EU...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras Google calls on European court to dismiss antitrust fine... 4 hours ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Google calls on European court to dismiss antitrust fine: https://t.co/12Ixa2Hy2H #Google 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Google appeal against €2.4bn fine takes place at European Court of Justice [Video]Google appeal against €2.4bn fine takes place at European Court of Justice

Google appeal against €2.4bn fine takes place at European Court of Justice

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:34Published

Google's fight against EU antitrust fine goes to court [Video]Google's fight against EU antitrust fine goes to court

Google&apos;s fight against a 2.6 billion dollar EU antitrust fine will be played out over three days from Wednesday at Europe&apos;s second-highest court. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.