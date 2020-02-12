Google calls on European court to dismiss antitrust fine 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:01s - Published Google calls on European court to dismiss antitrust fine Google on Friday called on Europe's second-top court to throw out what it called an eye-catching 2.4 billion euros ($2.6 billion) EU antitrust fine, saying there was no factual or legal basis to the inflated amount. Emer McCarthy reports.

