Sony's PS5 May Cost $500 + Facebook's Pinterest Competitor Hobbi | Digital Trends Live 2.14.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Huawei charged with racketeering by the U.S. Department of Justice; Hardware costs on Sony's PS5 may push retail pricing upwards of $500; Facebook slowly rolls out a Pinterest competitor in its Hobbi app; Stranger Things season 4 teaser trailer has a not so big surprise; What should consumers expect out of their online privacy with CircleClick; Ciara Pressler of Pregame HQ on Work / Life and balancing a work environment with a significant other; Drones made in the U.S.A.

With Digital Aerolus; Tech Briefs with Flipboard's Technology Editor Ken Yeung; Top industries for growth in 2020 could be taking to the stars; Between The Streams with Ryan Waniata.
