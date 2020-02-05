Global  

Family cured of coronavirus leaves Beijing hospital for home

Family cured of coronavirus leaves Beijing hospital for home

Family cured of coronavirus leaves Beijing hospital for home

A family cured of the coronavirus are grateful to hospital staff in Beijing as they speak to the media following their discharge, but corncerns are raised about the strain the disease is having on China&apos;s health workers.

Adam Reed reports.
