Family cured of coronavirus leaves Beijing hospital for home 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:45s - Published Family cured of coronavirus leaves Beijing hospital for home A family cured of the coronavirus are grateful to hospital staff in Beijing as they speak to the media following their discharge, but corncerns are raised about the strain the disease is having on China's health workers. Adam Reed reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Family recovered from coronavirus returns home in Beijing After being treated for coronavirus in a Beijing hospital for over two weeks, three members of the...

Reuters - Published 2 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Albert RT @ReutersTV: Family cured of coronavirus leaves Beijing hospital https://t.co/pgc2FP4wUH https://t.co/HsYlNsZcCE 2 hours ago tod con Family cured of coronavirus leaves Beijing hospital: https://t.co/VHFQlx7ITO via @ReutersTV 2 hours ago Reuters TV Family cured of coronavirus leaves Beijing hospital https://t.co/pgc2FP4wUH https://t.co/HsYlNsZcCE 2 hours ago One News Page Family cured of coronavirus leaves Beijing hospital for home: https://t.co/dVWdOYNCBS #Coronavirus 3 hours ago