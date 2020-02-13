Trump to take billions more from military for wall

Global  

The U.S. Defense Department sent Congress a request to shift nearly $4 billion from the military budget to pay for a wall on the border with Mexico, a central promise of President Donald Trump&apos;s campaign for the White House four years ago and bid this year for a second term.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
