Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Christopher Nolan > Ben Schwartz Plays 'Sonic the Hedgehog' I Heat Vision Breakdown

Ben Schwartz Plays 'Sonic the Hedgehog' I Heat Vision Breakdown

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 15:15s - Published < > Embed
Ben Schwartz Plays 'Sonic the Hedgehog' I Heat Vision Breakdown

Ben Schwartz Plays 'Sonic the Hedgehog' I Heat Vision Breakdown

The star of 'Sonic the Hedgehog' plays the 1992 video game while answering increasingly hard questions about his work on 'Star Wars,' the nature of the universe and Christopher Nolan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

calebdoerksen2

Caleb Doerksen RT @Animated_Antic: Ben Schwartz plays Dewey in DuckTales and in that show, his mother initially wanted to name him Turbo and Schwartz also… 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sonic the Hedgehog Film Clip - Oh this one is cute, let's keep him! [Video]Sonic the Hedgehog Film Clip - Oh this one is cute, let's keep him!

Sonic the Hedgehog Film Clip - Oh this one is cute, let's keep him! starring James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:10Published

Ben Schwartz Talks ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ [Video]Ben Schwartz Talks ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’

When fans saw the original “Sonic The Hedgehog” trailer, they weren’t exactly loving the look of the main character. Well, the studio heard, listened and re-designed the video game hero for the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.