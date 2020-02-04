Charlie's Angels: Watch Naomi Scott Earn Her Wings in This Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Clip

The Charlie's Angels reboot features an all new set of Angels, but in the film, Naomi Scott's character Elena is truly the new kid on the block.

After starting out as a client for Townsend Agency, Elena eventually works alongside Sabina (Kristen Stewart) and Jane (Ella Balinska) to earn her wings as an official Angel.

Ahead of the film's digital release on Feb.

18, POPSUGAR has an exclusive look at how the English actress got into character.

In addition to getting glimpses of her many costume changes and fierce fight scenes, the clip also showcases the cast's cute bond with each other as they gush over Scott.

"Naomi Scott is such a perfect blend of ebullience," director Elizabeth Banks says in the clip.

"She's got just a sparkle about her all the time." After watching her play trivia with her castmates, we would definitely have to agree.

Watch the clip above, and be sure to rewatch all your favorite moments when Charlie's Angels releases on 4k Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-ray on March 10.