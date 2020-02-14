Dust devil interrupts college sports event in south India 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:26s - Published Dust devil interrupts college sports event in south India A rare dust devil sparked panic amongst students attending a college sports day in south Indian state of Kerala. The incident occurred on February 11, in St. Berchmans College in Kottayam city. The video shows the dust devil form into a powerful vortex, sending students running for cover, only for the whirlwind to disappear moments later. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this