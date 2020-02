Culinary Union announces it is not endorsing a presidential candidate 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:32s - Published Culinary Union announces it is not endorsing a presidential candidate Nevada's most politically powerful union, the casino workers' Culinary Union, is so far staying quiet on whether it will endorse a candidate as the Democratic presidential race swings west, but Joe Biden isn't counting on the labor group's help.