Barcelona and Real Madrid in Vegas?

Barcelona and Real Madrid in Vegas?

Barcelona and Real Madrid in Vegas?

One of the biggest soccer rivalries in the world could play out soon at Allegiant Stadium.

The Washington Post is reporting that Barcelona vs.

Real Madrid could be the first sporting event at the stadium
CodeFourSoccer

Code Four Athletics Barcelona and Real Madrid might collide at NFL’s Las Vegas stadium https://t.co/Fohnr71rwx #soccerinsider #CodeFourAthletics 55 minutes ago

Ajibola27163560

Ajibola RT @FCBarcelonaFl: 🎰 🎲 Relevent Sports Group, the organizers of the ICC, want to arrange an #ElClásico at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. O… 10 hours ago

ANDRES_0002

Andres RT @LasVegasLocally: The first sporting event at Las Vegas' new $2B football stadium might be a soccer match featuring Lionel Messi https:/… 18 hours ago

SaintPablo1997

P A B L O RT @RayHudson: Barcelona and Real Madrid might collide at NFL’s Las Vegas stadium https://t.co/1zEAmT1xlr 21 hours ago

fballdigest

Football Stadiums Discussions are taking place for Allegiant Stadium to host a soccer match featuring Barcelona and Real Madrid as it… https://t.co/PBB8XIvOM8 21 hours ago

SpotOn_DRTV

Luigi Cicciari Report: Raiders stadium could open with Barcelona-Real Madrid I'd go to Vegas for that! https://t.co/pqVEg7pbjR via @ProFootballTalk 23 hours ago

309martinezj

#N1k3# RT @KTNV: A match-up between #RealMadrid and #FCBarcelona may take place at Allegiant Stadium. Would you attend that match? #Futbol https:/… 1 day ago

CasinoNews6

Casino News International Champions Cup Plan Real Madrid & Barcelona Clash in Las Vegas Casino News - https://t.co/vTRr6dxMnU 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lights FC ready for Real Madrid and Barcelona match-up in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Lights FC says having a local soccer team may be helping attract international attention. &quot;I think what the lights have proven is that this is a soccer community. And we are growing..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:16Published

Players Who Were Overshadowed By Their Teammate XI!

When you have to play alongside club icons they can often steal some of the limelight from you, for example, a Roma club legend Aldair is not a household name like his teammate Totti.

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 14:31Published

