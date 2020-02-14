Global  

KFC Crocs coming soon

KFC Crocs coming soon

KFC Crocs coming soon

KFC and Croc has teamed up to create limited-edition Crocs that are covered in a fried chicken print.

The shoes come with 2 charms that look and smell like fried chicken.

They will be priced at $59.99 and will be available sometime this spring.
