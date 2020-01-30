Sam Smith Doesn't Like Valentine's Day
Sam Smith Doesn't
Like Valentine's Day The pop star has admitted they aren't a fan
of the most romantic date of the year.
They told Jamie Theakston and
Amanda Holden on Heart Radio in the U.K.
that they are "quite anti-Valentine's day." Sam Smith,
on Heart Radio Theakston and Holden responded.
Jamie Theakston,
on Heart Radio Amanda Holden,
on Heart Radio Sam sarcastically suggested that their employment
history with card-selling store Clintons may be to
blame for their dislike of Valentine's Day.
Sam Smith,
on Heart Radio