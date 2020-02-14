Global  

Whale of a Tale! Drone Footage Shows Rare Sighting of Whale & Calf off of South Carolina Coast!

Whale of a Tale! Drone Footage Shows Rare Sighting of Whale & Calf off of South Carolina Coast!

Whale of a Tale! Drone Footage Shows Rare Sighting of Whale & Calf off of South Carolina Coast!

Look at this whale tail or two as a mother and her young calf were swimming off the shores of South Carolina near North Myrtle Beach.

Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
