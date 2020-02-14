Whale of a Tale! Drone Footage Shows Rare Sighting of Whale & Calf off of South Carolina Coast! 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:40s - Published Whale of a Tale! Drone Footage Shows Rare Sighting of Whale & Calf off of South Carolina Coast! Look at this whale tail or two as a mother and her young calf were swimming off the shores of South Carolina near North Myrtle Beach. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

