Michelle Obama Posts Sweet Valentine's Day Message For Husband And Daughters

Former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted a sweet Valentine’s Day message to her husband and daughters.



Recent related videos from verified sources Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated Valentine's early Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated Valentine's early The pair were forced to celebrate the special occasion a little prematurely due to their respective work commitments. The Hollywood.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:52Published now Barack, Michelle Obama Post Valentine's Day Messages The Obamas tweeted Valentine's Day messages. Credit: GeoBeats Duration: 00:43Published now