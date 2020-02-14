Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > EKU football player accused of slamming officer to the ground

EKU football player accused of slamming officer to the ground

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
EKU football player accused of slamming officer to the ground

EKU football player accused of slamming officer to the ground

EKU football player Michael Harris is accused of slamming a police officer to the ground during his arrest in Grove City, Ohio.

The incident was captured on a police car's dash camera.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

EKU football player accused of slamming officer to the ground

Trouble...accused of body-slamming a police officer during the player's arrest near columbus, ohio.

Grove city police say their dash cam video shows e-k-u red-shirt sophomore michael harris fighting with three officers during his arrest before he slams one of them to the ground.

We're told the officer's okay.

They say harris was drunk and had been causing problems in a business.

He now faces a felony charge of assaulting a police officer and other offenses.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

kjppatterson

KATUARTR! RT @WVTM13: ARREST VIDEO: A former Auburn Tigers football player is facing felony assault on a police officer charges in Ohio after video… 15 hours ago

NCAAScared

JoshuaBrooks RT @ABC36News: EKU football player MIchael Harris is accused of being intoxicated and picking up a police officer and slamming him to the g… 16 hours ago

WVTM13

#WVTM13 ARREST VIDEO: A former Auburn Tigers football player is facing felony assault on a police officer charges in Ohio… https://t.co/qFMDZPtbER 17 hours ago

270_Ssarver_615

Shawn Sarver Sr. RT @WKYT: An EKU football player is accused of body-slamming an Ohio police officer - and it was all caught on camera. READ MORE>>https://t… 17 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime EKU #football player accused of slamming officer to the ground - Feb 13 @ 2:07 AM ET https://t.co/XXy8EZ0euy 2 days ago

ABC36News

ABC 36 News EKU football player MIchael Harris is accused of being intoxicated and picking up a police officer and slamming him… https://t.co/oTpLGukJRP 2 days ago

jlee467

🚶🏼‍♀️JLee467🚶🏼‍♀️ RT @uknationofblue: EKU football player Michael Harris is accused of body-slamming an Ohio police officer; check out the video: https://t.… 2 days ago

awireman

Anthony Wireman EKU football player Michael Harris is accused of body-slamming an Ohio police officer; check out the video: https://t.co/RKt2RsPqcD 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.