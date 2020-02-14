EKU football player accused of slamming officer to the ground 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published EKU football player accused of slamming officer to the ground EKU football player Michael Harris is accused of slamming a police officer to the ground during his arrest in Grove City, Ohio. The incident was captured on a police car's dash camera. 0

EKU football player accused of slamming officer to the ground
Grove city police say their dash cam video shows e-k-u red-shirt sophomore michael harris fighting with three officers during his arrest before he slams one of them to the ground. We're told the officer's okay. They say harris was drunk and had been causing problems in a business. He now faces a felony charge of assaulting a police officer and other offenses.





