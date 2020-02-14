Komets snap four game skid against Wings

Well if you like high-scoring hockey, you can't complain about what you've seen from the komets and kalamzoo wings this season..coming into the night, the two division rivals had combined for 84 goals in their first 10 meetings..for those of you like hunter who struggled with math back in the day, that's an average of over eight goals per game when these two squads skate together...???they're at it again tonight over at the coliseum... ben boudreau and the boys trying to snap a four-game losing skid..???and this isn't gonna help... little less than 15 minutes into the first period, boston leier breaks the scoring seal off the rebound... it's 1-0 kalamazoo..???but that lead was short-lived... just over a minute later, beautiful pass from mason bergh sets up a-j jenks right on the doorstep... 15th of the year for the k's captain... we're all tied at one after one...???only goal to speak of in the second period..

It comes off the stick of gabriel verplast... fort wayne takes their first lead of the game... it's 2-1 komets..???stayed that way until early in the third period... wings open the period on a power play, and they take advantage... austin farley knots things back up at two..???no scoring the rest of regulation... we go to overtime... and in o-t... drake rymhsa... if you don't know the name, time to get familiar... there's your game winner... komets break out of their funk..???3-2 the final..

K's are back home friday... they'll host indy for an 8